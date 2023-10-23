Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Over 20,000 Thomas & Friends toy trains recalled for choking hazard

The recalled toys have a small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that can detach or become loose.
Over 20,000 Thomas & Friends toy trains recalled for choking hazard
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Over 20,000 Thomas & Friends toy trains recalled for choking hazard
Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 14:38:05-04

Fisher-Price is recalling over 20,000 Thomas & Friends toy train cars due to choking and magnet ingestion hazards,  the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced

The recalled toys have a small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another which can detach or become loose, posing a choking or magnet ingestion hazard, the CPSC said.

They were sold through Amazon and other retail websites in the U.S. and Canada as Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the toys and go to service.mattel.com for instructions on how to receive a prepaid return label via email from Fisher-Price. 

No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here