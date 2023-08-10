OUT ON BAIL: Thomasville mother accused of plot to kill husband released from jail

ABACO, Bahamas (Court TV) — One day after she was first expected to be released on bail, an American woman arrested for conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas appeared alongside her alleged lover in court.

Lindsay Shiver was released on Wednesday afternoon, one day after she had initially been expected to leave jail. She was not released on Tuesday because she had not yet shown proof of residency in the Bahamas. At a hearing Wednesday, Lindsay presented a lease agreement to the court.

The court clerk told Court TV that the bail conditions are as follows: Lindsay cannot have contact with the other two defendants, her husband, and cannot contact any of the prosecution witnesses. She is permitted to speak with her three young sons.

Lindsay was fitted with ankle monitor, and must report to the Cable Beach Police station in Nassau every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday before 6 p.m. She must remain in Nassau until her October 5 court date. Any travel will requite permission. Lindsay also has a curfew, and must be in her residence every evening from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Wednesday’s hearing in the Bahamas was to formally bring charges against Lindsay and two alleged co-conspirators — Terrance Adrian Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29 — who are accused of plotting to kill Lindsay’s husband, former Auburn football player Robert Shiver.

Lindsay, a former pageant queen who met Robert when she was a cheerleader for Auburn, is accused of conspiring with two Bahamian natives to kill Robert on July 16 while on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

The Georgia couple, who own a vacation home in the Bahamas, had filed for divorce in April after 13 years of marriage. According to court records, Robert, 38, filed for divorce on April 5, while Lindsay, 36, followed suit on April 6.

Robert’s filing states that the marriage is irrevocably broken as a result of Lindsay’s “adulterous conduct.” Lindsay’s filing states that she has “incurred debt beyond her means to pay” and requests that Robert be obligated to pay.

Bethel and Newbold had previously been released on $20,000 each. Their bail conditions are the same as Lindsay’s, but they will have to check in at a different jail.

Bethel and Lindsay were allegedly having an affair when Robert filed for divorce. In a shocking twist to an already sordid story, Lindsay’s husband reportedly helped clear the way for her release. After speaking to Robert, prosecutors announced Lindsay would be permitted to be freed on a cash bail of $100,000.

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was foiled when police investigating a break-in at a bar and grill on the Bahamian island of Guana inadvertently discovered messages about the plan on the WhatsApp messaging platform.

In court on Wednesday, Shiver was seen brushing shoulders with her alleged lover as they entered the courtroom. She also exchanged looks and whispered with her codefendants, who all sat together in a box with bars at the center of the courtroom.

Lindsay and Robert have three young sons and maintain a residence in Thomasville, Georgia. Robert is an executive at a life insurance company who was briefly signed with the NFL.

Original story by Katie McLaughlin and Lauren Silver

Court TV producer Anna Armas contributed to this report