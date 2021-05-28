We're Open: Two Tallahassee bars reopen one year after COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Blue Tavern and Finnegan's Wake, both under new ownership, will be opening their doors in June, catering to the community that has missed their neighborhood bars.

Carrie Hamby has been with Blue Tavern since the beginning working as an employee of the popular Midtown bar.

"We all thought maybe it was going to be a couple of months at the most," said Hamby. "Then it dragged on and after a while, it looked like we weren't going to open for a year."

After closing down for a year due to COVID-19, Hamby took that time to strategize her next move, going from employee to owner.

Now on June 1, The bar will be opening its doors for the first time since March 15 with new rules.

Whether your vaccinated or not, you must wear a mask when not seated at a table.

"The clientele we have in here are pretty courteous, are pretty respectful of each other and it's a place where you can feel safe in general," said Hamby.

Also opening up in June, Finnegan's Wake, a bar that General manager Daniel Gavrilin said has been missed by the community

"Finnegan's is a landmark location here in Tallahassee," said Gavrilin.

For right now, Gavrilin said they'll be following the state and CDC COVID-19 mandates, vaccinated people can choose to wear a mask while unvaccinated people have to keep theirs on.

"We feel that we're finally at a point where we're going to open and we're going to stay open," said Gavrilin. "So that's really what it comes down to."

Gavrilin tells ABC 27 Finnegan's will be having their soft opening around June 18, with a grand opening to follow shortly after.