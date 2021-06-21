Wakulla Teen Center offers safe space for kids

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Michelle Cooksey is a mom in Wakulla County. She said when Summer hits and school is out, kids in the county don't have much to do.

"I think it makes them want to do more things that are probably dangerous than if they had somewhere to hang out, there wouldn't be so much of that," said Cooksey.

Right now, large groups of teenagers have gathered at places like the Wakulla Springs or even in the wooded areas in the county, where there have been fights and even reports of underage drinking.

Now a father of 10, Jessie Ransom is stepping up to help give kids a better way to spend their time.

He created the Wakulla Teen Center and Arcade Room in Crawfordville.

"We have it where that can't just go out wandering around because they're parents entrusted their kids with us so we want to make sure that they are safe," said Ransom.

The center features everything from popular arcade games. Pool tables and even a space for students to work in schoolwork when classes start up again.

"The goal is to let kids know that we are here for them. We are in the community, they're in the community, and if we want to help a good community, this is where it starts," said Ransom.

The Wakulla Teen Center and Arcade Room is always accepting donations. If you're interested in donating to the center, you can contact Jessie Ransom at (850) 926-3445.