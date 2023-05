TALLAHASSEE — Tallahassee police plan to hold a press conference this morning at 9:00 o'clock, in regards to last night's deadly shooting in Tom Brown Park.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Police say the woman ran from officers during a drug investigation. They later got a tip that a woman with a matching description was at the park.

When officers arrived at the park, the woman opened fire. Officers shot back, striking her.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and was proounced dead.