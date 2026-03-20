NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Research station Tall Timbers is collecting donations on its website to rebuild the historic Beadel House.

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Tall Timbers plans to rebuild the historic Beadel House after it was destroyed by a lightning strike

The home was destroyed by a fire following a lightning strike as severe weather moved through the area Monday.

The home was built in 1895 by Edward Beadel.

His nephew, Henry Beadel, later owned it and lived in it with his family during the 1920s.

The house became a meeting place and the start of the idea to transform the land into a research center for ecological prescribed fire burning.

Tall Timbers CEO Bill Palmer says the loss displaced the employees working in the home.

He says firefighters were only able to save less than a quarter of the historic artifacts inside.

"We're going to honor that legacy and continue moving forward as an organization because the Beadel House was where people gathered, and it was about the people and their ideas and sharing of those ideas and making a difference in the world that really mattered, not the bricks and mortar, so we need to rebuild that space," Palmer said.

Palmer said the organization is early on in its planning for the new structure, but needs the space as the organization grows.

Once the organization figures out the true cost of the rebuild, they are hoping to start planning for a new building within a few months.

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