Cold weather shelters open for those in need in Tallahassee

Overnight cold weather sheltering is available from Dec 20 to Dec 22, 2024.

Shelters are open for single adults, families, and youth with specific locations for each group.

Sheltering activities follow CDC guidance and include social distancing, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation.

SEE FULL MEDIA RELEASE BELOW:

Overnight cold weather sheltering is available on tonight - Friday 12/20/2024, tomorrow night - Saturday 12/21/24, and Sunday 12/22/24.

By recommendation of local health experts and due to sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees on the above nights, local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the location that best represents their household composition:

Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way



The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way Families (At least 1 adult and child) : HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola



: HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave- Hotline Number 850-576-6000

Must show up between 4pm to 8pm for intake at the specified location.

If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The homeless population has been informed of cold night shelter operations via in-person communication and also a text-to-phone service. For more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

