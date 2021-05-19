Skyscraper in China evacuated after it inexplicably starts swaying

BEIJING — Authorities in the southern Chinese city Shenzhen evacuated a 70-story skyscraper Tuesday after it inexplicably began swaying.

Thousands of people in the SEG Plaza building and surrounding areas fled after it wobbled on Tuesday. According to CNN, about 15,000 people were in the building, and more were gathered in the plaza outside.

The Shenzhen government says no other swaying has been detected since then, and the main structure and its environs appear stable.

According to CNN, there were no earthquakes detected in the area at the time of the shaking. Local weather reports indicate there were wind gusts of 20 mph on Tuesday — gusts that the National Weather Service describes as a "fresh breeze."

The building's first 10 floors are an electronics market, while office space takes up most of the rest.

The 20-year-old building is about 1,000 feet tall and is topped by a helipad.