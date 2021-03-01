Menu

Nicolas Sarkozy: Former French president convicted of corruption, sentenced to 1 year in prison

Michel Euler/AP
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the courtroom Monday, March 1, 2021 in Paris. The verdict is expected in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial that has put French former President Nicolas Sarkozy at risk of a prison sentence if he is convicted. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, firmly denied all the allegations against him during the 10-day trial that took place at the end of last year. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Posted at 8:11 AM, Mar 01, 2021
PARIS — A Paris court has found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence-peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.

The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

The court said Sarkozy will be entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.

Sarkozy will face another trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges of illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

