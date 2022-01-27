Magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded about 135 miles NW of Tonga

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a strong earthquake about 150 miles off the coast of Tonga on Thursday, just weeks after the island nation was devastated by a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

It's unclear if Thursday's earthquake caused further damage to the islands. The USGS has not issued a tsunami warning in connection with the quake.

Scientists suspect this month's underwater volcanic eruption was among the strongest recorded in decades. The eruption sent enormous waves to the island, sweeping away homes and businesses. Ash from the eruption also contaminated drinking water on the island.

The eruption and tsunami killed five people, though others are still missing.