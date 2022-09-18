World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials are making final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral on Monday will be a spectacular display of national mourning, and the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders have been arriving in London and signing a condolences book.

Associated Press Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, pool)

Despite the cold weather and long waits, thousands of people kept lining up Sunday to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall. Authorities are expected to close that massive queue sometime Sunday.

King Charles III was holding a reception for heads of state and other leaders Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace.