With temperatures expected to drop, Cold weather shelters open

Leon County:

Overnight cold weather shelters are open Thursday night and Friday night.

Local health experts recommend keeping overnight shelters open during sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide guidance and coordination with Leon County Emergency Management.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the location that best represents their household from 4 to 8 p.m.



Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way



The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way Families (At least 1 adult and child) : HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola



: HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave- Hotline Number 850-576-6000



If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The homeless population has been informed via in-person communication and via text. For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Cold night sheltering is made possible by the following key partners, including local governments and nonprofit agencies.

Leon County Government and Emergency Management

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

Big Bend Continuum of Care

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Family Promise of the Big Bend Hope Community



Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)

For more information, call Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015 or info@bigbendcoc.org.

Gadsden County:

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announces cold weather shelter opening as winter temperatures continue.

Those in need can head to the Quincy Recreation Center on Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-8 a.m.

The center is located at 122 N. Graves Street, Quincy, FL 32351.

Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring meals can call Commissioner Ron Green at 850-694-8067.

For general information call 850-627-7111.

