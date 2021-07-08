U.S. citizen detained in brazen slaying of Haiti president

Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, according to a senior Haitian official.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, told The Associated Press that James Solages was among six people arrested in the 36 hours since the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moise by gunmen at his home overnight on Wednesday.

Four other suspected assailants were killed and two are still missing, Pierre said.

Pierre would not provide additional details about Solages’ background, nor would he provide the name of the second Haitian-American he said was arrested.