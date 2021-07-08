Watch
News

Actions

U.S. citizen detained in brazen slaying of Haiti president

2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president
items.[0].image.alt
Joseph Odelyn/AP
Police walk among protesters during a protest against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse near the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moïse’s home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Haiti President Killed
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:16:24-04

Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, according to a senior Haitian official.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, told The Associated Press that James Solages was among six people arrested in the 36 hours since the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moise by gunmen at his home overnight on Wednesday.

Four other suspected assailants were killed and two are still missing, Pierre said.

Pierre would not provide additional details about Solages’ background, nor would he provide the name of the second Haitian-American he said was arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming