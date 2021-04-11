Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is staking his claim to the Republican Party in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, casting his populist policies and attack-dog politics as the key to future Republican success. That is according to prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump also reinforced his commitment to the GOP in his address which comes as Republican officials seek to downplay an intraparty feud over Trump’s role in the party, his commitment to GOP fundraising and his plans for 2024.

The former president was speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of the Republican National Committee’s private donor summit.