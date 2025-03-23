TPD: Man shot and killed in Southeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Police are looking for information following a shooting in Southeast Tallahassee.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, officers were called to a shooting on the 2500 block of Texas Street. When officers got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries.

Police say the case is active and open and has been assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. If you have any information, call (850) 891-4200. You can also remain anonymous, by calling Crimestoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

