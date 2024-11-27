Tallahassee police investigate attempted homicide on Alabama Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.

TPD received the call at around 3:49 a.m., Wednesday about a possible shooting in the area.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

This remains an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

