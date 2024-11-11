UPDATE: Woman killed, two teens injured in fatal two-vehicle crash

Tallahassee Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash.

The crash involved two vehicles at East Tennessee Street and North Franklin Boulevard.

The investigation remains open and active with updates to follow.

UPDATE:

We are learning more about a deadly car crash early Monday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on East Tennessee Street when it lost control and traveled over the median, striking a sedan traveling westbound on East Tennessee Street.

Inside the sedan was one adult female and two juvenile males. The adult female died from her injuries. The two juvenile males were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, an adult male, was treated on the scene.

This remains an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles at East Tennessee Street and North Franklin Boulevard at approximately 8:55 am.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on West Tennessee Street from Hillcrest Street to Franklin Boulevard. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This remains an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.

