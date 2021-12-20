Suwannee County resident dies in car accident

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man died in a car accident on County Road-252 in Suwannee County late Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old man, who was a resident of Wellborn, was traveling eastbound on CR-252.

Just before midnight, his vehicle, which was described as a sedan, crossed the centerline and drove into the path of another vehicle that was traveling westbound where they collided.

The car traveling eastbound came to a stop on the north shoulder of CR-252, while the second vehicle, a pickup truck, stopped in the westbound lane of CR-252 blocking traffic.

The FHP noted the driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased on scene.

Two people who were in the pickup truck, a 19-year-old female driver and a 14-year-old passenger, both of Live Oak, sustained minor injuries.

