Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken much of Taiwan, killing one person and injuring nine.

A three-story building was toppled but all four people trapped inside were rescued.

The magnitude 6.8 quake on Sunday also stranded about 400 tourists on a mountainside and knocked part of a passenger train off its tracks.

It was the largest earthquake that rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. Most of the damage was in Yuli town, where a cement factory worker died and the three-story building that has a store and residences collapsed.

Over 7,000 households are without power. None of the 20 passengers were hurt when their train derailed at a station because of the shaking.