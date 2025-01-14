Six students taken to the hospital following Jackson County school bus crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The driver of an SUV slammed into the back of a Jackson County school bus. Just after 8 a.m., the 25-year-old woman from Sneads, was headed west on U.S. Hwy 90 in the outside lane.

A school bus was stopped in the outside lane at the intersection of Indiana Avenue loading children with lights flashing.

FHP says the driver "failed to observe the school bus," and crashed. Six students were taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the SUV.

The bus was carrying 35 students.

FHP says the driver of the SUV could be cited for failure to stop for school bus and careless driving.