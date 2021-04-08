Reports: Multiple people shot at business in Bryan, TX

(WTXL) — Multiple people have been shot and one victim has died after a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.

Reportedly, at least six people have been injured following a shooting at a business and several are in critical condition. Authorities said the first call came in around 2:30 p.m., CT officers responded to 350 Stone City Drive.

Bryan PD could not confirm if any officers have been injured.

Police said that a number of people have been transferred to a Bryan hospital.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting and witness interviews are being conducted.

Local law enforcement says the suspect is still at large and the motive is unknown.

This news follows recent mass shootings in California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This is a developing story.

