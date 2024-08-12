Red Sox OF Jarren Duran issues apology after directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has apologized for directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan during a 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

The exchange caught on a live mic during the broadcast of Sunday's game occurred when Duran was at the plate in the sixth inning. A fan at Fenway Park can be heard shouting “You need a tennis racket!” Duran turned his head toward the fan and replied: “Shut up,” followed by a curse word and the slur.

In a statement issued through the team, Duran said he used a ”truly horrific word" and apologized to the LGBTQ community.

