Red Sox OF Jarren Duran issues apology after directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan

Michael Dwyer/AP
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran puts his bat down beside Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz after taking a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has apologized for directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan during a 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

The exchange caught on a live mic during the broadcast of Sunday's game occurred when Duran was at the plate in the sixth inning. A fan at Fenway Park can be heard shouting “You need a tennis racket!” Duran turned his head toward the fan and replied: “Shut up,” followed by a curse word and the slur.

In a statement issued through the team, Duran said he used a ”truly horrific word" and apologized to the LGBTQ community.

