Red Lobster is closing locations in many U.S. cities; see which locations are in Florida and Georgia

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.
Here's a look at which locations will be closing.
Alabama
- Auburn
- Decatur
California
- Redding
- Rohnert Park
- Sacramento
- San Diego
- Torrance
Colorado
- Denver
- Lakewood
- Lone Tree
- Wheat Ridge
Florida
- Altamonte Springs
- Gainesville
- Hialeah
- Largo
- Orlando
Georgia
- Athens
- Roswell
- Dublin
Idaho
- Lewiston
Illinois
- Bloomingdale
- Danville
Indiana
- Indianapolis
- Elkhart
Iowa
- Council Bluffs
- Waterloo
Maryland
- Gaithersburg
- Columbia
- Silver Spring
- Laurel
Michigan
- Fort Gratiot
Mississippi
- D'lberville
New York
- Amherst
- Kingston
- Rochester
New Jersey
- Ledgewood
North Dakota
- Grand Forks
Oklahoma
- Lawton
South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach
Texas
- Lake Jackson
- Long View
- San Antonio
Virginia
- Colonial Heights
- Williamsburg
- Newport News
Washington
- Silverdale
Wisconsin
- Wauwatosa
- La Crosse