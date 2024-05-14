Watch Now
Red Lobster is closing locations in many U.S. cities; see which locations are in Florida and Georgia

Posted at 1:29 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 13:29:40-04

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Here's a look at which locations will be closing.

Alabama

  • Auburn
  • Decatur

California

  • Redding
  • Rohnert Park
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • Torrance

Colorado

  • Denver
  • Lakewood
  • Lone Tree
  • Wheat Ridge

Florida

  • Altamonte Springs
  • Gainesville
  • Hialeah
  • Largo
  • Orlando

Georgia

  • Athens
  • Roswell
  • Dublin

Idaho

  • Lewiston

Illinois

  • Bloomingdale
  • Danville

Indiana

  • Indianapolis
  • Elkhart

Iowa

  • Council Bluffs
  • Waterloo

Maryland

  • Gaithersburg
  • Columbia
  • Silver Spring
  • Laurel

Michigan

  • Fort Gratiot

Mississippi

  • D'lberville

New York

  • Amherst
  • Kingston
  • Rochester

New Jersey

  • Ledgewood

North Dakota

  • Grand Forks

Oklahoma

  • Lawton

South Carolina

  • Myrtle Beach

Texas

  • Lake Jackson
  • Long View
  • San Antonio

Virginia

  • Colonial Heights
  • Williamsburg
  • Newport News

Washington

  • Silverdale

Wisconsin

  • Wauwatosa
  • La Crosse
