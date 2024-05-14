Red Lobster is closing locations in many U.S. cities; see which locations are in Florida and Georgia

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Here's a look at which locations will be closing.

Alabama



Auburn

Decatur

California



Redding

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

Colorado



Denver

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

Florida



Altamonte Springs

Gainesville

Hialeah

Largo

Orlando

Georgia



Athens

Roswell

Dublin

Idaho



Lewiston

Illinois



Bloomingdale

Danville

Indiana



Indianapolis

Elkhart



Iowa



Council Bluffs

Waterloo

Maryland



Gaithersburg

Columbia

Silver Spring

Laurel

Michigan



Fort Gratiot

Mississippi



D'lberville

New York



Amherst

Kingston

Rochester

New Jersey



Ledgewood

North Dakota



Grand Forks

Oklahoma



Lawton

South Carolina



Myrtle Beach

Texas



Lake Jackson

Long View

San Antonio

Virginia



Colonial Heights

Williamsburg

Newport News

Washington



Silverdale

Wisconsin

