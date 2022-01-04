Watch
Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol Breach DC Jail
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 15:41:12-05

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Teachers have found themselves on the front lines of the culture wars as the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol arrives.

With shouting crowds at school board meetings and political action committees investing millions in races to elect conservative candidates, talking to students about what happened is increasingly fraught.

Now, they’re being left to decide how — or whether — to teach their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division. And the lessons sometimes vary based on whether they are in a red state or a blue state.

