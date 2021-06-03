Watch
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Multiple people who have spoken with Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking like he plans to mount another White House bid. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 03, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple people who have spoken with Donald Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking as though he plans to mount another White House bid.

Trump will deliver a speech in North Carolina this weekend as he begins a more public phase of his post-presidency.

The interest in another run, at least for now, comes as a flurry of investigations poses the most serious legal threat Trump has ever faced.

New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in their criminal investigation into his business dealings.

