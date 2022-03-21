Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

Pence was VP for Trump from 2017-21
Mike Pence
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Pence spoke with two far-right Israelis with past links to a banned Jewish terror group during a visit to a hard-line settlement in the occupied West Bank this week. The visit to Hebron on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, was part of a tour highlighting the Trump administration's unprecedented support for Israel and for its settlements built on occupied land the Palestinians want for a future state. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Mike Pence
Posted at 3:13 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:13:48-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump’s shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them.

But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss.

He's directly rebutted the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election.

He's stated bluntly that Trump was “wrong” to insist that Pence could have unilaterally overturned the results.

And he has said there is no room in the party for Vladimir Putin apologists.

Those and other comments are part of an effort by Pence to craft a political identity independent of Trump.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming