Local politicians react to passage of Inflation Reduction Act

(WTXL) — The United States House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Friday.

The bill was passed in the U.S. Senate Aug. 7 and is expected to signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill passed in both chambers of Congress with Democratic party majorities.

Local politicians reacted to the passage of the bill in the House Friday.

Florida Rep. Al Lawson (D), House of Representatives, fifth congressional district:

“Today, House Democrats passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This historic legislation will lower health care costs, cut prescription drug prices, create millions of good-paying jobs, deliver the most significant action on climate in history and drastically reduce the deficit.

“The high cost of food, gas, and other essential items such as prescription drugs continue to place Floridians and other Americans in tough predicaments where they may have to pick which items their households can afford and that is just wrong. The IRA is designed to lessen that burden for American families.

“Additionally, this measure is fully paid for by requiring the biggest corporations and the ultra-wealthy citizens pay their fair share in taxes. There are no new taxes on families making $400,000 or less and no new taxes on small businesses.

“Democrats are constantly working to invest in our communities, economic future, and planet. Now, the House is successfully sending this legislation to President Biden’s desk for his signature. It is always rewarding when we fulfill our duties as lawmakers by making advancements for working families and the middle class.”

Florida Rep. Neal Dunn (R), House of Representatives, second congressional district:

“Americans need help paying their bills, not more failed policies that drive up costs,” said Congressman Dunn.

“Today’s vote proves how out-of-touch Democrats are with hardworking Americans. I’ve spoken with Florida farmers, small business owners, and seniors in my district, and they are struggling with high gas prices, expensive grocery bills, and supply chain shortages. Spending more on radical climate initiatives and expanding the IRS is not an effective way to combat inflation.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R)

Seniors lost because Dems cut $280 BILLION from Medicare.

Job creators lost because Dems just raised taxes - AGAIN.

Drivers lost because Dems just raised gas taxes.

Who won? The IRS that got another $80 BILLION & 87,000 more armed agents to go after your money.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D)

The House just passed the #InflationReductionAct, meaning we’re one step closer to securing lower health care & Rx drug costs, strong investments in clean energy, and significant deficit reduction for Georgia and our country. #LetsGo!

