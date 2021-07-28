DeSantis' reelection campaign doubles down on Fauci

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign to be reelected as the governor of Florida includes the Republican's disagreements with Anthony Fauci, and now calls for the White House Medical Advisor to be investigated and fired.

The DeSantis campaign began selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” drink koozies and T-shirts just as the state began seeing some of the highest coronavirus hospitalizations, new infections and deaths per capita in the country.

Fauci has flip-flopped on wearing masks throughout the coronavirus pandemic, initially saying early on last year that they weren't necessary before changing his mind as COVID-19 numbers spiked throughout the country.

Former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement of DeSantis in 2018 helped the then-congressman win the governor's mansion in Tallahassee, publicly claimed in July 2020 that Fauci "made a lot of mistakes" while serving as a member of Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force.

In a newly released letter, the DeSantis campaign says, "We’ve known for some time about the devastating consequences of Fauci’s lockdown policies: jobs lost, businesses shuttered, schools closed and lives destroyed."

Senator Rand Paul attempted to expose Fauci for false statements about the funding of the Wuhan lab, making broad assumptions the coronavirus was created there.

"This past week we saw Senator Rand Paul, one of the rare members of Congress who actually holds Fauci accountable, expose Fauci for his false statements about the funding of the Wuhan lab," the letter states.

DeSantis is seen as a potential front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. A key part of his pitch: He resisted public health experts’ calls for stricter measures against the spread of the coronavirus, spurring criticism on the left and praise from the right for keeping his state’s schools and economy comparatively open.

"Fauci needs to be fired and an investigation into his role in funding the Wuhan lab must be launched immediately," reads the letter.

He is being challenged by several Democrats in the 2022 gubernatorial race, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Gov. Charlie Crist.

READ 'FRIENDS OF RON DESANTIS' FULL LETTER BELOW:

