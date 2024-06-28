Candidates plan to hit the road after first presidential debate comes to a close

ATLANTA, Ga. (Scripps News) — Election day is still over four months away. But this year, Americans are hearing the top two presidential candidates debate earlier than ever before.

Nearly four years since they last shared a stage, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sparred Thursday night during the CNN presidential debate.

Biden: "I've never heard so much malarkey in my whole life."

Trump: "He made up the suckers and losers so he should apologize to me right now."

The rules were different than they were in 2020. Microphones were only on when it was that candidate's turn to speak, and there was no studio audience to cheer or boo. The polls are predicting a close race in November, but the debate put a spotlight on the differences between Trump and Biden.

Trump "every time that Zelensky comes to this country, he walks away with $60 billion. He's the greatest salesman ever, and I'm not knocking him I'm not knocking anything. I'm only saying the money that we're spending on this war. And we shouldn't be spending. It should have never happened."

Biden "What happens if in fact you have to continue to go into into NATO if an article five agreement, attack on one is attack on all going to spark a nuclear war, he keeps talking about Go ahead, buy blue, go in control, Ukraine, and then move on to other places."

Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash pressed the candidates about key issues, like immigration and reproductive rights.

Biden "we are not for late term abortion period, period period." Trump: "Under Roe v Wade, you have late term abortion. You can do whatever you want, depending on the state you can do whatever you want. We don't think that's a good thing. We think it's a radical thing."

Biden "the idea that states are able to do this is a little like saying we're going to turn civil rights back to the States. And each state has a different role"

Both candidates plan to hit the road and campaign off their debate performance. Former President Trump is heading to Virginia and Pres. Biden will be campaigning in North Carolina.

ABC News is set to host the second presidential debate on September 10th.