Top candidates in Florida governor's race increase advertising ahead of primary election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The August primary election in Florida is Aug. 23 and now, all three of the big names eyeing the governor's office are stepping up ads and spending.

Political experts say you're seeing more ads because early voting has started in Florida.

Both Democrats in the primary, Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist, have dropped several new commercials with very different focuses.

Fried's latest pair centered on attacking Crist's record as a Republican.

The Congressman, meanwhile, showcasing work with President Barack Obama and targeting current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Dr. Susan MacManus says the ads are telling.

"If you're the front runner in a primary, you can focus your attention on your general election opponent. And if you're sort of running behind in polls you've got to focus your attention on your primary opponent," MacManus said.

GOP incumbent, Gov. Ron DeSantis has his own ads up— but he's spending time and money on other races.

His political committee funding mailers for school board candidates.

DeSantis even traveling out of state to boost Republicans in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Political pundits say the move suggests a lot of confidence from the governor heading into the general election Nov. 8.