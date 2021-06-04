Bill banning BLM, LBGTQ+ flags at U.S. embassies gains GOP support during Pride Month

(WTXL) — A proposed bill banning LGBTQ+ flags and Black Lives Matter flags at U.S. embassies gained more GOP support on the first day of Pride Month.

Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) and Brian Mast (R-Fla.) signed on as cosponsors to the “Only Old Glory Act,” introduced by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.).

That brings the bill, which was previously first introduced in 2018 and again in 2019 and 2021, to 20 cosponsors, mostly members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus.

If passed, H.R. 85 would require the secretary of state to ensure “that no United States diplomatic or consular post flies any flag other than the United States flag over such post.”

The bill’s backers include controversial Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). In a statement issued in February, Greene said her support was a continuation of her “America First Agenda.”

“The federal government should only be flying the flag that represents ALL people, the American flag,” said Greene. “We need to bring back pride in our country and raise the Star Spangled Banner proudly. Old Glory represents our great American military and their sacrifices to ensure our freedom."

In June 2020, both Black Lives Matter and Pride flags were hung over the U.S. Embassy in South Korea. The banners were quickly removed after complaints by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-President Donald Trump, Bloomberg News reported.

The bill will likely not make it to the House floor due to the Democratic majority, but if Republicans take the majority in 2022 the bill could get consideration.