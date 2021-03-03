Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
The U.S. Capitol is seen through a fence with barbed wire during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
U.S. Capitol Trump impeachment
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 20:33:44-05

CAPITOL POLICE SAY THEY HAVE INTELLIGENCE SHOWING THERE IS A “POSSIBLE PLOT” BY A MILITIA GROUP TO BREACH THE U.S. CAPITOL ON THURSDAY. —WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, the original Inauguration Day under the Constitution. On Jan. 6 a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building to try to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The threat of new violence led House lawmakers to abruptly finish their work for the week earlier than planned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project