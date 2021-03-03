Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

CAPITOL POLICE SAY THEY HAVE INTELLIGENCE SHOWING THERE IS A “POSSIBLE PLOT” BY A MILITIA GROUP TO BREACH THE U.S. CAPITOL ON THURSDAY. —WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, the original Inauguration Day under the Constitution. On Jan. 6 a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building to try to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The threat of new violence led House lawmakers to abruptly finish their work for the week earlier than planned.