Photo Gallery | World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at London Stansted Airport, in Stansted, Britain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Bidens are in London to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, pool) Associated Press

Malawi's Minister for Information and Digitisation Gospel Kazako signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth with his wife Kobita Jugnauth sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

King Charles III receives Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuba Gaston Browne in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih signs a book of condolences as First Lady Fazna Ahmed stands next to him at Lancaster House, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Paraguayan Ambassador to the UK Genaro Vicente Pappalardo signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

