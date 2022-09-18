Watch Now
Photo Gallery | World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials are making final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday.

Joe Biden, Jill Biden President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at London Stansted Airport, in Stansted, Britain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Bidens are in London to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press British Royals The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, pool)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals Malawi's Minister for Information and Digitisation Gospel Kazako signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth with his wife Kobita Jugnauth sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals King Charles III receives Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuba Gaston Browne in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals Former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih signs a book of condolences as First Lady Fazna Ahmed stands next to him at Lancaster House, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Britain Royals Paraguayan Ambassador to the UK Genaro Vicente Pappalardo signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Photo by: Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at London Stansted Airport, in Stansted, Britain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Bidens are in London to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Associated Press
The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, pool)Associated Press
Malawi's Minister for Information and Digitisation Gospel Kazako signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth with his wife Kobita Jugnauth sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
King Charles III receives Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuba Gaston Browne in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
Former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih signs a book of condolences as First Lady Fazna Ahmed stands next to him at Lancaster House, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
Paraguayan Ambassador to the UK Genaro Vicente Pappalardo signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( Jonathan Hordle/Pool Photo via AP)Associated Press
