Photo Gallery | President Biden visits Ebenezer Baptist Church ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day| Jan. 15
President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press People attend a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden attends a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden claps at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden greats Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, in the pink hat seated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, leave Ebenezer Baptist Church after a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)Photo by: Associated Press President Joe Biden, center, holds hands with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, second from left, and Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior adviser to Biden for public engagement and former Atlanta Mayor, second from right, after Biden spoke at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Photo by: Associated Press