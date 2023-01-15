Photo Gallery | President Biden visits Ebenezer Baptist Church ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day| Jan. 15

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

People attend a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden attends a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden claps at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden greats Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, in the pink hat seated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, leave Ebenezer Baptist Church after a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz) Associated Press

President Joe Biden, center, holds hands with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, second from left, and Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior adviser to Biden for public engagement and former Atlanta Mayor, second from right, after Biden spoke at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next