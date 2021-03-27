No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday.

Authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.

Meanwhile, the head of the Suez Canal Authority says strong winds were “not the only cause” for the Ever Given running aground on Tuesday.

The official told a news conference that an investigation is ongoing but did not rule out human or technical error. He says he cannot predict when the vessel would be dislodged.