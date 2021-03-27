Menu

Watch
News

Actions

No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 14:36:52-04

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday.

Authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.

Meanwhile, the head of the Suez Canal Authority says strong winds were “not the only cause” for the Ever Given running aground on Tuesday.

The official told a news conference that an investigation is ongoing but did not rule out human or technical error. He says he cannot predict when the vessel would be dislodged.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project