New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this May 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden holds House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand as they talk after signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In the background Vice President Kamala Harris hugs Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 14:03:50-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's a new vibe at the White House of late: Hugs are in. Masks are mostly out.

The White House is springing back to life now that people are vaccinated and with the recent relaxation in federal guidance about wearing masks and distancing.

The complex is taking on the look and feel of pre-pandemic days. More West Wing staffers have been turning up for work there and, soon, so will more reporters.

The White House is eager to send a message to the nation that a return to normal is possible with vaccinations.

