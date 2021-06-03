Watch
’You’ll be missed’: O.J. Simpson reacts to death of defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this May 22, 2014, file photo, famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine. In the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Bailey was the lawyer who played a key role in exposing racist statements made by one of the prosecution’s key witnesses, police Detective Mark Fuhrman, undermining Fuhrman’s credibility. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 15:40:30-04

Defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey, best known for his high-profile clients including O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst, and Albert DeSalvo, has died at the age of 87.

Bailey died Thursday in Georgia, according to the Boston Globe, citing a former law partner.

Simpson posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon announcing the death of his lawyer and friend, and reminisced about times after his trial when the two would hang out.

“Today I found out I lost a good friend,” Simpson tells his followers.

"F. Lee Bailey was a great guy," Simpson said. "He was the one lawyer, who, every morning came into this little lockup cell they had me in before the trial to talk to me and tell me what to expect that day."

Simpson said Bailey was working on a book before his death about the headline-grabbing 1995 murder trial, including the lawyer's "take on the trial itself."

