Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing border wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels confirms she was climbing over the border fence off near Douglas, Ariz.m late Monday evening.

That's when she got stuck in the ropes and trapped upside down for far too long.

"These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," Sheriff Dannels shared.

Mexican authorities soon alerted American authorities, but it was too late.

Emergency crews took the 32-year-old to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead.

"We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons," Dannels added. "Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security."

Notice of her death was sent to the Mexican Consulate, which led to the sheriff's office identifying her.

This article was written by Caleb J. Fernández KGUN.