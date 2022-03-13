Watch
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies

William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of "Broadcast News," "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill," has died. He was 71.

Hurt's son said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt's death. In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Hurt told the New York Times in 1983, “Acting is a very intimate and private thing.” He said “The art of acting requires as much solitude as the art of writing. Yeah, you bump up against other people, but you have to learn a craft, technique. It’s work. There’s this odd thing that my acting is assumed to be this clamor for attention to my person as if I needed so much love or so much attention that I would give up my right to be a private person.”

