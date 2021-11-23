White House says Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024

President Joe Biden plans on running for reelection in 2024.

When asked about Biden's political future, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki reportedly told reporters on Air Force One that it's Biden's "intention" to run again.

At age 78, Biden was the oldest person to assume the presidency. Biden turned 79 on Nov. 20. If reelected, he would be 82 at the start of his second term.

The president has faced declining poll numbers, prompting concerns about his reelection prospects.

However, over the weekend, The Washington Post recorded that Biden was telling people he was planning to run again.

CNN reports that Psaki has previously commented on Vice President Kamala Harris' political prospects.

Psaki reportedly said she didn't have any predictions about whether Harris would run for political office in the future.

"I will leave that to her," Psaki said.