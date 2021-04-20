Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, dies at 93

items.[0].image.alt
John Duricka/AP
FILE - President Jimmy Carter embraces Vice President Walter Mondale on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Jan. 7, 1978, after Carter returned from a nine-day overseas trip. A new CNN Films documentary explores the role of the U.S. vice presidency, which in modern times has emerged into a more powerful position. Still, the film notes that a veep’s duties are all up to the president. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)
Jimmy Carter,James Schlesinger
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 21:00:00-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died.

He was 93.

Mondale's family says he died Monday in Minneapolis.

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator.

He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale's own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan's popularity.

On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

According to The Associated Press, Mondale Mondale made history that year by choosing Geraldine Ferraro as the first female running mate on a major party ticket.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project