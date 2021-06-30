Walmart to launch its own line of insulin this week

Walmart is launching its own private brand of insulin for patients with diabetes.

On Tuesday, the company said its ReliOn brand of insulin products would include analog insulin vials, which will cost $72.88, and FlexPen costing $85.88, which will be used to administer the doses.

Walmart said their product would cost between 58% and 75% less than the price of other brands.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness, in the news release. "We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations. With ReliOn NovoLog® insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care."

Walmart said their product, which Novo Nordisk manufactures, will be available this week in Walmart pharmacies.

Sam's Club pharmacies will begin carrying it in mid-July.