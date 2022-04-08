Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Walmart offering truck drivers up to $110,000 per year

Walmart logo
KRIS file photo.
Walmart is looking to hire 3,000 new employees as it expands its in-home delivery program.
Walmart logo
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 10:21:40-04

Walmart is trying to entice truckers by paying them as much as $110,000 during their first year of work.

In a statement, Walmart leaders wrote that drivers who already work for the company “can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.”

The starting range would begin at $95,000, which is still a jump from the average Walmart driver salary of $87,500.

Walmart said, “the average salary for a long haul driver is $56,491 a year.”

The company’s new private fleet develop program will have “established drivers” teach new drivers for 12 weeks.

Walmart is also paying for supply chain associates in Dallas, Texas and Dover, Delaware to earn their commercial driver’s license so they can become truck drivers.

If you want to apply for a truck driver position at Walmart, you can apply here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming