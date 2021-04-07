Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Video shows 10-foot gator hiding under parked car in Florida

items.[0].videoTitle
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and FWC were called to a Tampa apartment complex last Wednesday when a 10-foot gator was found under a parked car.
HCSO gator.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:11:18-04

TAMPA, Fla. — As spring brings warmer temperatures around the country, in Florida, it's alligator mating season.

That means the state's roughly 1.3 million alligators are more active and more visible.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and FWC were called to a Tampa apartment complex last Wednesday when a 10-foot gator was found under a parked car.

Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows deputies help a contracted nuisance alligator trapper wrangle the gator.

The gator wasn't harmed and no one was injured. According to the sheriff's office, the trapper took the gator to a farm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says biting incidents with alligators that result in serious injury are rare, but the animals should still be given some space.

This story originally reported by Emily McCain on ABCActionNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project