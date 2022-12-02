Video captures last-second maneuvers made by naval ships to avoid collision

A webcam captured footage of two Navy warships nearly colliding in San Diego Bay on Tuesday.

Radio communications between the USS Momsen and USS Harpers Ferry helped avoid the collision. The ships had to perform a maneuver into open water to avoid colliding.

Officials said no one was hurt and there would be an investigation.

"They were in close vicinity. Both ships maintained communication and maneuvered to ensure that they were safe in the channel," said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The USS Harpers Ferry has a 402-person crew and displaces 16,708 tons of water.

The USS Momsen contains a crew of 276 and displaces 8230 tons.