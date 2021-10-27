Utah coffee shop trying to prevent suicide by offering to store guns for those in crisis

LOGAN, Utah (KSTU) — A coffee shop in Logan, Utah is trying to slow the rate of suicide in the state.

A safe sits inside Cache Coffee and More. People are welcome to store their guns in the safe if they feel it's not safe to have them at home.

"He had this idea to do this so people wouldn’t feel like there was no other option to either end your own life or to go to jail and lose your firearms for the rest of your life," said Mindie Buttars, who owns Cache Coffee and More with her husband Jamie.

The Buttars say they’ll hold any weapon in the safe for those going through a mental or suicidal crisis. They say the reason they got the safe is an emotional one as they lost their own friend to suicide.

"You’d never thought anything was wrong," said Jamie.

"I know if this would have been available at that point, he would be here today," added Mindie.

Mindie and Jamie say every pin in a case at the shop represents a person and their stories. They say these stories are why they do what they do.

"This safe is available for anyone who walks through that door and needs it," said Mindie.

With every customer walking in, and the walls decorated with tokens of each person’s life story, the Buttars say they hope their shop reminds people they’re loved.

"There's so many people that want to help others that there's no reason not to take advantage of it," Jamie said.

"It hurts a lot it hurts a lot of people and they’re missed when they’re gone," said Mindie.

This story was originally reported by Sarah Murphy on fox13now.com.