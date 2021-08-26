US Embassy in Afghanistan asks Americans to avoid traveling to Kabul airport due to security threats

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is asking Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in Kabul due to security threats.

"U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," a statement on the embassy's webpage says.

President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. faces threats from ISIS-K, which is also an enemy of the Taliban.

"Every day that we're on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both the U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. estimates that about 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan.

Among those stuck in Afghanistan are nearly two dozen students from a San Diego-area school.

According to KGTV, the students were visiting family members during the summer break and planned to return to the U.S. prior to the Taliban's takeover.

Blinken told reporters Wednesday that the evacuation efforts consist of “dynamic calculations” that the administration is working hour by hour to refine for accuracy.

Blinken said the U.S. is on track to complete its mission by Aug. 31 provided the Taliban continue to cooperate and there are no disruptions.