University of Texas to offer course on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will be the subject of an English course at the University of Texas this fall.

According to a post on the English Department's Facebook page, Swift's songwriting will be used as the basis for teaching a literary studies and research methods class.

The undergraduate course will be taught by Dr. Elizabeth Scala.

She told the Austin American-Statesman that she wants students to dive deeper into the songwriter's craft.

“For me, it’s all about form (not just or even primarily about content)," Scala said. "We will study Swift’s songs as poems and literary structures.”

Swift won't be the only pop star studied at a Texas university. Texas State University will offer the course, "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity," in the spring of 2023.