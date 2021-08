Universal Studios plans to open its first Chinese theme park in September.

Reuters reports Universal Studios' Beijing will open on Sept. 20.

The theme park will feature experiences familiar to Americans, including Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

MarketWatch says the theme park has been under construction since 2016, and will feature a main subway line in Beijing to the site.

This will be Universal's third theme park in Asia. Universal also operates theme parks in Japan and Singapore.