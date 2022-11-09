Universal Pictures: Biopic about Snoop's career in development

The 51-year-old rapper Snoop Dogg will be getting a biopic for the big screen, according to Universal Pictures.

The studio said on Wednesday that the film is now in development and is about Snoop Dogg's life.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I'm trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind," Snoop said. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

The movie will be produced by Snoop Dogg and written by Joe Robert Cole.

Cole co-wrote both "Black Panther" films.

Director Allen Hughes, who produced "Menace II Society," will direct the biopic, the Associated Press reported.

Universal also turned the story of rap group N.W.A. into the hit 2015 film "Straight Outta Compton." The studio also released the Eminem biopic "8 Mile" in 2002.

Snoop Dogg released a list of major hits in the early '90s as part of the West Coast rap scene as a collaborator working with Dr. Dre.

The rapper has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide in his three-decade career. He will be heavily involved with the project, the Hollywood Reporter said.

He will produce the film along with Sara Ramaker and Hughes.